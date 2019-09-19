Comparing of The L.S. Starrett Company (SCX) and Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) and Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA), both competing one another are Small Tools & Accessories companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The L.S. Starrett Company 7 0.17 N/A 0.77 7.57 Snap-on Incorporated 158 2.11 N/A 12.34 12.37

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Snap-on Incorporated is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than The L.S. Starrett Company. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. The L.S. Starrett Company’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Snap-on Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us The L.S. Starrett Company and Snap-on Incorporated’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The L.S. Starrett Company 0.00% 6.1% 3% Snap-on Incorporated 0.00% 21.9% 12.8%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.73 shows that The L.S. Starrett Company is 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Snap-on Incorporated has a 1.24 beta which is 24.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The L.S. Starrett Company has a Current Ratio of 4.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Snap-on Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and has 1.7 Quick Ratio. The L.S. Starrett Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Snap-on Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for The L.S. Starrett Company and Snap-on Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The L.S. Starrett Company 0 0 0 0.00 Snap-on Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Snap-on Incorporated’s potential upside is 3.10% and its consensus target price is $160.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 48.3% of The L.S. Starrett Company shares and 0% of Snap-on Incorporated shares. About 1% of The L.S. Starrett Company’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Snap-on Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The L.S. Starrett Company -5.03% -15.16% -19.2% 5.22% -11.36% 11.85% Snap-on Incorporated -1.39% -7.7% -8.47% -6.95% -8.8% 5.04%

For the past year The L.S. Starrett Company has stronger performance than Snap-on Incorporated

Summary

Snap-on Incorporated beats The L.S. Starrett Company on 10 of the 11 factors.

The L.S. Starrett Company manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools and related products primarily in North America, Brazil, China, and the United Kingdom. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products. It also provides measuring tools, such as micrometers, vernier calipers, height gages, depth gages, electronic gages, dial indicators, steel rules, and combination squares, as well as custom, non-contact, and in-process gaging products comprising optical, vision, and laser measurement systems; and force measurement and material test equipment. In addition, the company offers material test systems comprising hardware and cutting edge software; manual and automated field of view measurement systems; and hand tools for measuring, marking, and layout that include tapes, levels, chalk lines, and other products for building trades, as well as construction and retail trades. Further, it provides carbide tipped products for cutting ferrous materials, and non-ferrous metals and castings. The company primarily distributes its precision hand tools, and saw and construction products through distributors or resellers. It serves the metalworking, aerospace, medical, and automotive markets; marine and farm equipment shops, and do-it-yourselfers; and tradesmen, which comprise builders, carpenters, plumbers, and electricians. The company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Athol, Massachusetts.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. The company operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments. It offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products. The company also provides handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, service and repair information products, diagnostic software solutions, electronic parts catalogs, business management systems and services, point-of-sale systems, integrated systems for vehicle service shops, original equipment manufacturer purchasing facilitation services, and warranty management systems and analytics. In addition, it offers solutions for the service of vehicles and industrial equipment, such as wheel alignment equipment, wheel balancers, tire changers, vehicle lifts, test lane systems, collision repair equipment, vehicle air conditioning service equipment, brake service equipment, fluid exchange equipment, transmission troubleshooting equipment, safety testing equipment, battery chargers, and hoists. Further, the company provides financing programs to facilitate the sales of its products and support its franchise business. It serves aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education industries, as well as vehicle dealerships and repair centers. Snap-on Incorporated was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin.