Comparing of The L.S. Starrett Company (SCX) and Its Rivals

We are contrasting The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Small Tools & Accessories companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.3% of The L.S. Starrett Company’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.13% of all Small Tools & Accessories’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1% of The L.S. Starrett Company shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.25% of all Small Tools & Accessories companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have The L.S. Starrett Company and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The L.S. Starrett Company 0.00% 6.10% 3.00% Industry Average 6.22% 20.04% 8.93%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting The L.S. Starrett Company and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The L.S. Starrett Company N/A 7 7.57 Industry Average 145.28M 2.34B 23.60

The L.S. Starrett Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for The L.S. Starrett Company and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The L.S. Starrett Company 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 2.00 2.50

The rivals have a potential upside of 65.69%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The L.S. Starrett Company and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The L.S. Starrett Company -5.03% -15.16% -19.2% 5.22% -11.36% 11.85% Industry Average 2.58% 6.12% 10.62% 14.21% 13.06% 13.68%

For the past year The L.S. Starrett Company was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The L.S. Starrett Company has a Current Ratio of 4.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, The L.S. Starrett Company’s peers Current Ratio is 2.84 and has 1.44 Quick Ratio. The L.S. Starrett Company has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The L.S. Starrett Company’s competitors.

Volatility and Risk

The L.S. Starrett Company has a beta of 0.73 and its 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, The L.S. Starrett Company’s peers have beta of 0.91 which is 8.71% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

The L.S. Starrett Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

The L.S. Starrett Company’s competitors beat on 6 of the 6 factors The L.S. Starrett Company.

The L.S. Starrett Company manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools and related products primarily in North America, Brazil, China, and the United Kingdom. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products. It also provides measuring tools, such as micrometers, vernier calipers, height gages, depth gages, electronic gages, dial indicators, steel rules, and combination squares, as well as custom, non-contact, and in-process gaging products comprising optical, vision, and laser measurement systems; and force measurement and material test equipment. In addition, the company offers material test systems comprising hardware and cutting edge software; manual and automated field of view measurement systems; and hand tools for measuring, marking, and layout that include tapes, levels, chalk lines, and other products for building trades, as well as construction and retail trades. Further, it provides carbide tipped products for cutting ferrous materials, and non-ferrous metals and castings. The company primarily distributes its precision hand tools, and saw and construction products through distributors or resellers. It serves the metalworking, aerospace, medical, and automotive markets; marine and farm equipment shops, and do-it-yourselfers; and tradesmen, which comprise builders, carpenters, plumbers, and electricians. The company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Athol, Massachusetts.