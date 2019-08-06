Comparing of The Kroger Co. (KR) and Its Rivals

We are contrasting The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Grocery Stores companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.8% of The Kroger Co.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.44% of all Grocery Stores’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of The Kroger Co. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.01% of all Grocery Stores companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has The Kroger Co. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Kroger Co. 0.00% 23.30% 4.70% Industry Average 0.99% 11.84% 4.21%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares The Kroger Co. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The Kroger Co. N/A 25 9.28 Industry Average 88.40M 8.95B 41.82

The Kroger Co. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for The Kroger Co. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Kroger Co. 1 4 6 2.55 Industry Average 1.00 3.33 4.00 2.28

The Kroger Co. currently has an average price target of $27.36, suggesting a potential upside of 22.58%. As a group, Grocery Stores companies have a potential upside of 65.95%. The Kroger Co.’s strong average rating and high possible upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The Kroger Co. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Kroger Co. -0.38% -2.04% -17.28% -25.12% -28.8% -23.05% Industry Average 2.00% 13.99% 29.47% 33.90% 21.85% 42.56%

For the past year The Kroger Co. had bearish trend while The Kroger Co.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The Kroger Co. are 0.7 and 0.3. Competitively, The Kroger Co.’s rivals have 1.18 and 0.42 for Current and Quick Ratio. The Kroger Co.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Kroger Co.

Risk & Volatility

The Kroger Co. has a beta of 0.62 and its 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, The Kroger Co.’s rivals’ beta is 0.63 which is 36.75% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

The Kroger Co. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

The Kroger Co.’s rivals beat on 6 of the 6 factors The Kroger Co.

The Kroger Co., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates retail food and drug stores, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items. The companyÂ’s marketplace stores comprise full-service grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty departments, and perishable goods, as well as general merchandise, including apparel, home goods, and toys. It operates under the banner brands, such as Kroger, Ralphs, Fred Meyer, King Soopers, etc., as well as Simple Truth and Simple Truth Organic brands. As of January 28, 2017, the company operated 2,796 retail food stores, including 1,445 fuel centers; 784 convenience stores; and 319 fine jewelry stores and an online retail store, as well as franchised 69 convenience stores. The Kroger Co. was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.