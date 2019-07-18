Comparing of The KeyW Holding Corporation (KEYW) and Its Peers

The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW) is a company in the Application Software industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The KeyW Holding Corporation has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 57.87% institutional ownership for its rivals. 3.5% of The KeyW Holding Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.16% of all Application Software companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has The KeyW Holding Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The KeyW Holding Corporation 0.00% -7.80% -3.30% Industry Average 17.04% 46.55% 8.43%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares The KeyW Holding Corporation and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The KeyW Holding Corporation N/A 9 0.00 Industry Average 99.40M 583.16M 82.56

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for The KeyW Holding Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The KeyW Holding Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.06 2.12 3.78 2.66

The KeyW Holding Corporation currently has a consensus target price of $10.5, suggesting a potential downside of -100.00%. The potential upside of the peers is 136.60%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The KeyW Holding Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The KeyW Holding Corporation -0.18% 41.51% 74.42% 19.55% 38.38% 68.16% Industry Average 6.25% 12.55% 24.77% 35.19% 52.75% 41.26%

For the past year The KeyW Holding Corporation was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The KeyW Holding Corporation are 1.6 and 1.3. Competitively, The KeyW Holding Corporation’s rivals have 2.28 and 2.23 for Current and Quick Ratio. The KeyW Holding Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The KeyW Holding Corporation.

Risk & Volatility

The KeyW Holding Corporation is 45.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.45. Competitively, The KeyW Holding Corporation’s rivals’ beta is 1.23 which is 22.86% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

The KeyW Holding Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors The KeyW Holding Corporation’s peers beat The KeyW Holding Corporation.