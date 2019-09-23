Comparing of The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) and Its Rivals

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) is a company in the Processed & Packaged Goods industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The J. M. Smucker Company has 81% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 55.39% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.8% of The J. M. Smucker Company shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.87% of all Processed & Packaged Goods companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have The J. M. Smucker Company and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The J. M. Smucker Company 0.00% 6.40% 3.00% Industry Average 17.97% 15.39% 4.75%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing The J. M. Smucker Company and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The J. M. Smucker Company N/A 116 24.56 Industry Average 212.68M 1.18B 28.25

The J. M. Smucker Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio The J. M. Smucker Company is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for The J. M. Smucker Company and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The J. M. Smucker Company 1 4 1 2.17 Industry Average 1.00 2.11 1.57 2.25

$114.83 is the consensus price target of The J. M. Smucker Company, with a potential upside of 6.51%. As a group, Processed & Packaged Goods companies have a potential upside of -0.38%. Based on the data shown earlier the analysts’ belief is that The J. M. Smucker Company’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The J. M. Smucker Company and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The J. M. Smucker Company -0.81% -4.57% -9.25% 7.45% 0.14% 18.93% Industry Average 12.34% 12.06% 13.14% 27.27% 16.12% 40.95%

For the past year The J. M. Smucker Company has weaker performance than The J. M. Smucker Company’s peers.

Liquidity

The J. M. Smucker Company has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, The J. M. Smucker Company’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.19 and has 1.29 Quick Ratio. The J. M. Smucker Company’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The J. M. Smucker Company.

Volatility and Risk

The J. M. Smucker Company is 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.42. Competitively, The J. M. Smucker Company’s competitors’ beta is 0.69 which is 30.65% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

The J. M. Smucker Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors The J. M. Smucker Company’s peers beat The J. M. Smucker Company.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates through U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Foodservice segments. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food products, pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products. It also provides pet premium products, dog snacks, ice cream toppings, pickles, and canned milk. The company offers its products primarily under the Folgers, Dunkin' Donuts, CafÃ© Bustelo, Folgers Gourmet Selections, Jif, Smucker's, Crisco, Pillsbury, Meow Mix, Milk-Bone, Natural Balance, Kibbles ?n Bits, 9Lives, Pup-Peroni, Nature's Recipe, Robin Hood, Five Roses, and Douwe Egberts brands. It sells its products through direct sales and brokers to food retailers, food wholesalers, drug stores, club stores, mass merchandisers, discount and dollar stores, military commissaries, natural foods stores and distributors, pet specialty stores, and online retailers; and through retail channels, and foodservice distributors and operators. The company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Orrville, Ohio.