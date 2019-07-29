Comparing of The India Fund Inc. (IFN) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC)

The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The India Fund Inc.
|21
|62.54
|N/A
|-1.33
|0.00
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see The India Fund Inc. and Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows The India Fund Inc. and Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The India Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 31.55% of The India Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.56% of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The India Fund Inc.
|-1.92%
|-5.68%
|-0.15%
|6.34%
|-10.27%
|0.89%
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|0.39%
|1.19%
|4.3%
|0%
|0%
|3.65%
For the past year The India Fund Inc. was less bullish than Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
