Comparing of The India Fund Inc. (IFN) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC)

The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The India Fund Inc. 21 62.54 N/A -1.33 0.00 Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see The India Fund Inc. and Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows The India Fund Inc. and Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The India Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 31.55% of The India Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.56% of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The India Fund Inc. -1.92% -5.68% -0.15% 6.34% -10.27% 0.89% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.39% 1.19% 4.3% 0% 0% 3.65%

For the past year The India Fund Inc. was less bullish than Tenzing Acquisition Corp.