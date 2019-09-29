Comparing of The India Fund Inc. (IFN) and TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) and TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The India Fund Inc.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.33
|0.00
|TCG BDC Inc.
|14
|4.25
|N/A
|0.83
|18.13
Demonstrates The India Fund Inc. and TCG BDC Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of The India Fund Inc. and TCG BDC Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The India Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|TCG BDC Inc.
|0.00%
|4.8%
|2.4%
Analyst Recommendations
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for The India Fund Inc. and TCG BDC Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|The India Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|TCG BDC Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
TCG BDC Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $15 average price target and a 3.81% potential upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The India Fund Inc. and TCG BDC Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31.55% and 28%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.48% of TCG BDC Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The India Fund Inc.
|-1.25%
|-4.64%
|-2.56%
|1.23%
|-12.79%
|1.43%
|TCG BDC Inc.
|0.2%
|-0.46%
|1.53%
|2.49%
|-13.55%
|22.57%
For the past year The India Fund Inc. was less bullish than TCG BDC Inc.
Summary
TCG BDC Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors The India Fund Inc.
TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
