Comparing of The India Fund Inc. (IFN) and TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) and TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The India Fund Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -1.33 0.00 TCG BDC Inc. 14 4.25 N/A 0.83 18.13

Demonstrates The India Fund Inc. and TCG BDC Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of The India Fund Inc. and TCG BDC Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The India Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% TCG BDC Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for The India Fund Inc. and TCG BDC Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The India Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TCG BDC Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

TCG BDC Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $15 average price target and a 3.81% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The India Fund Inc. and TCG BDC Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31.55% and 28%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.48% of TCG BDC Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The India Fund Inc. -1.25% -4.64% -2.56% 1.23% -12.79% 1.43% TCG BDC Inc. 0.2% -0.46% 1.53% 2.49% -13.55% 22.57%

For the past year The India Fund Inc. was less bullish than TCG BDC Inc.

Summary

TCG BDC Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors The India Fund Inc.

TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.