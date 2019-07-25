Comparing of The India Fund Inc. (IFN) and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE)

Both The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The India Fund Inc. 21 62.30 N/A -1.33 0.00 Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 11 35.25 N/A -1.01 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of The India Fund Inc. and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of The India Fund Inc. and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The India Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both The India Fund Inc. and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31.55% and 49.21% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The India Fund Inc. -1.92% -5.68% -0.15% 6.34% -10.27% 0.89% Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.56% -2.57% -0.79% -0.16% 6.88% 8.37%

For the past year The India Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.