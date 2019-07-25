Comparing of The India Fund Inc. (IFN) and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE)

Both The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The India Fund Inc.
|21
|62.30
|N/A
|-1.33
|0.00
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|11
|35.25
|N/A
|-1.01
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of The India Fund Inc. and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of The India Fund Inc. and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The India Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both The India Fund Inc. and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31.55% and 49.21% respectively.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The India Fund Inc.
|-1.92%
|-5.68%
|-0.15%
|6.34%
|-10.27%
|0.89%
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|0.56%
|-2.57%
|-0.79%
|-0.16%
|6.88%
|8.37%
For the past year The India Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.