Comparing of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) and Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC)

Since The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:HIG) and Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) are part of the Property & Casualty Insurance industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 53 1.09 N/A 4.50 12.80 Stewart Information Services Corporation 41 0.45 N/A 1.88 20.11

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. and Stewart Information Services Corporation. Stewart Information Services Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Stewart Information Services Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. and Stewart Information Services Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 0.00% 14.1% 3% Stewart Information Services Corporation 0.00% 7.1% 3.4%

Volatility and Risk

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s 0.67 beta indicates that its volatility is 33.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Stewart Information Services Corporation has beta of 0.56 which is 44.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. and Stewart Information Services Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Stewart Information Services Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s upside potential is 1.06% at a $59.33 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. and Stewart Information Services Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 93.6% and 89.7% respectively. 0.2% are The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% are Stewart Information Services Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 0.17% 3.11% 12.12% 23.59% 9.42% 29.65% Stewart Information Services Corporation 0.53% -6.64% -11.61% -14.1% -15.65% -8.62%

For the past year The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. has 29.65% stronger performance while Stewart Information Services Corporation has -8.62% weaker performance.

Summary

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Stewart Information Services Corporation.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through six segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Mutual Funds, and Talcott Resolution. The Commercial Lines segment offers workersÂ’ compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella insurance products, as well as customized insurance products and services, including professional liability, bond, and specialty casualty coverages. The Personal Lines segment provides automobile, homeowners, and personal umbrella coverages to individuals. The Property & Casualty Other Operations segment provides coverage for asbestos and environmental exposures. The Group Benefits segment provides group life, disability, and other group coverages to members of employer groups, associations, and affinity groups through direct insurance policies; reinsurance to other insurance companies; employer paid coverages and voluntary product coverages; disability underwriting, administration, and claims processing to self-funded employer plans; and a single-company leave management solution. The Mutual Funds segment provides investment products for retail and retirement accounts, as well as exchange-traded products; and investment-management and administrative services, such as product design, implementation, and oversight. The Talcott Resolution segment offers variable, fixed, and payout annuity products; and institutional and private-placement life insurance products. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1810 and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. This segment also offers centralized title services, such as title and closing, post-closing, default, and REO-related title services, as well as provides home and personal insurance services, and services for tax-deferred exchanges. The Ancillary Services and Corporate segment offers appraisal and valuation services to the mortgage industry. The company serves homebuyers and sellers, residential and commercial real estate professionals, mortgage lenders and servicers, title agencies and real estate attorneys, home builders, mortgage brokers and investors, developers, lenders, and real estate brokers and agents, as well as the United States government. Stewart Information Services Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.