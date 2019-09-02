Comparing of The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (THG) and Its Competitors

As Property & Casualty Insurance company, The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (NYSE:THG) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.2% of The Hanover Insurance Group Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.68% of all Property & Casualty Insurance’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.91% of all Property & Casualty Insurance companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 4.76% 9.45% 2.90%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. N/A 123 17.65 Industry Average 588.24M 12.35B 34.83

The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.56 1.75 2.61

The competitors have a potential upside of -97.83%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. -0.22% 1.97% 7.38% 17.15% 8.32% 15.87% Industry Average 2.91% 4.85% 8.86% 18.32% 16.01% 23.02%

For the past year The Hanover Insurance Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Risk & Volatility

The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. has a beta of 0.63 and its 37.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, The Hanover Insurance Group Inc.’s rivals have beta of 0.76 which is 24.34% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

The Hanover Insurance Group Inc.’s rivals beat The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. on 6 of the 5 factors.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Chaucer, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, specialty property, inland marine, management and professional liability, and surety, as well as monoline general liability, umbrella, healthcare, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products. The Personal Lines segment provides personal automobile and homeowners coverages, as well as other personal coverages, including personal inland marine, umbrella, fire, personal watercraft, earthquake, and other miscellaneous coverages. The Chaucer segment offers marine and aviation, property, energy, international liability, specialist coverages, and syndicate participations. The Other segment markets investment management and advisory services to institutions, pension funds, and other organizations. The company markets its products and services through a network of independent agents and brokers. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts.