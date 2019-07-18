Comparing of The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (THG) and American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT)

The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (NYSE:THG) and American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Property & Casualty Insurance. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. 119 1.10 N/A 7.35 16.56 American National Insurance Company 126 0.90 N/A 14.81 7.72

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. American National Insurance Company is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. The Hanover Insurance Group Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than American National Insurance Company.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% American National Insurance Company 0.00% 7.4% 1.5%

Risk & Volatility

The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. has a 0.71 beta, while its volatility is 29.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, American National Insurance Company is 25.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.75 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. and American National Insurance Company are owned by institutional investors at 90.1% and 64.5% respectively. 0.5% are The Hanover Insurance Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of American National Insurance Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. -0.65% 4.57% 3.03% 13.59% 6.04% 8.7% American National Insurance Company 0.14% -3.5% -21.41% -9.91% -4.13% -10.15%

For the past year The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. has 8.7% stronger performance while American National Insurance Company has -10.15% weaker performance.

Summary

American National Insurance Company beats The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Chaucer, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, specialty property, inland marine, management and professional liability, and surety, as well as monoline general liability, umbrella, healthcare, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products. The Personal Lines segment provides personal automobile and homeowners coverages, as well as other personal coverages, including personal inland marine, umbrella, fire, personal watercraft, earthquake, and other miscellaneous coverages. The Chaucer segment offers marine and aviation, property, energy, international liability, specialist coverages, and syndicate participations. The Other segment markets investment management and advisory services to institutions, pension funds, and other organizations. The company markets its products and services through a network of independent agents and brokers. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts.

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products. Its Annuity segment provides deferred, variable, and single premium immediate annuity products. The company's Health segment offers medicare supplement, supplemental, stop-loss, credit disability, and medical expense insurance. Its Property and Casualty segment provides personal lines insurance, such as auto, homeowners, boats, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, and other exposures; and commercial lines of insurance, including property and casualty coverage tailored for a farm, ranch, or other agricultural business within the rural and suburban markets, as well as property, liability, and workers' compensation coverages. This segment also offers credit-related property insurance products comprising collateral or creditor protection insurance; guaranteed auto protection or guaranteed asset protection insurance; and mortgage security insurance. The company distributes its products through career and multiple-line agents, broker-dealers, independent insurance agents and brokers, managing general underwriters, and financial institutions, as well as through direct marketing channels. American National Insurance Company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, Texas.