Comparing of The Habit Restaurants Inc. (HABT) and Chuy’s Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

The Habit Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:HABT) and Chuy’s Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) have been rivals in the Restaurants for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Habit Restaurants Inc. 11 0.64 N/A 0.09 132.66 Chuy’s Holdings Inc. 21 0.92 N/A 0.33 67.63

In table 1 we can see The Habit Restaurants Inc. and Chuy’s Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Chuy’s Holdings Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than The Habit Restaurants Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. The Habit Restaurants Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us The Habit Restaurants Inc. and Chuy’s Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Habit Restaurants Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.6% Chuy’s Holdings Inc. 0.00% 2.9% 1.7%

Risk & Volatility

The Habit Restaurants Inc. has a 0.95 beta, while its volatility is 5.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Chuy’s Holdings Inc.’s 72.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.28 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of The Habit Restaurants Inc. is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival Chuy’s Holdings Inc. is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.5. The Habit Restaurants Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Chuy’s Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for The Habit Restaurants Inc. and Chuy’s Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Habit Restaurants Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Chuy’s Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 60.78% for The Habit Restaurants Inc. with average target price of $16.4. Competitively Chuy’s Holdings Inc. has an average target price of $23, with potential upside of 3.70%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, The Habit Restaurants Inc. is looking more favorable than Chuy’s Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.3% of The Habit Restaurants Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Chuy’s Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.7% of The Habit Restaurants Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Chuy’s Holdings Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Habit Restaurants Inc. -1.89% 15.36% 11.54% -16.81% 43.33% 18.76% Chuy’s Holdings Inc. -4.18% 6.8% -3.38% 7.59% -21.78% 23.9%

For the past year The Habit Restaurants Inc. was less bullish than Chuy’s Holdings Inc.

Summary

Chuy’s Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors The Habit Restaurants Inc.

The Habit Restaurants, Inc., a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts. As of October 30, 2018, the company had 242 restaurants in California, Arizona, Utah, New Jersey, Florida, Idaho, Virginia, Nevada, Washington, Maryland, and Pennsylvania, as well as 6 international locations. The Habit Restaurants, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

ChuyÂ’s Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, ChuyÂ’s Opco, Inc., owns and operates restaurants under the ChuyÂ’s name in Texas and 16 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The companyÂ’s restaurants provide Mexican and Tex Mex inspired food. As of February 28, 2017, it owned and operated 82 full-service restaurants in 16 states. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.