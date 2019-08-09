Comparing of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) and Myers Industries Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) and Myers Industries Inc. (NYSE:MYE) compete against each other in the Rubber & Plastics sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company 17 0.19 N/A 2.34 5.87 Myers Industries Inc. 18 1.03 N/A -0.06 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company and Myers Industries Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) and Myers Industries Inc. (NYSE:MYE)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company 0.00% 14.5% 4% Myers Industries Inc. 0.00% -2.1% -1%

Volatility & Risk

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is 70.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.7. Myers Industries Inc.’s 61.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.61 beta.

Liquidity

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Myers Industries Inc. are 2.1 and 1.6 respectively. Myers Industries Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company and Myers Industries Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company 0 1 0 2.00 Myers Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has an average price target of $14, and a 15.61% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company and Myers Industries Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 89.4% and 89.9%. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.9% of Myers Industries Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company -11.99% -10.03% -25.86% -34.99% -43.08% -32.73% Myers Industries Inc. -9% -15.91% -9.06% -0.55% -21.88% 7.02%

For the past year The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company had bearish trend while Myers Industries Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company beats on 5 of the 9 factors Myers Industries Inc.

Myers Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, Scepter, Myers do Brasil, and Novel brands. This segment serves industrial manufacturing, food processing, retail/wholesale products distribution, agriculture, automotive, recreational vehicles, marine vehicles, healthcare, appliance, bakery, electronics, textiles, consumer, and other industries directly and through distributors. The Distribution segment offers tire valves and accessories, tire changing and balancing equipment, lifts and alignment equipment, service equipment, hand tools, tire repair and retread supplies, highway markings, industrial rubber, and general shop supplies, as well as brake, transmission, and allied service equipment and supplies. It offers products under the Myers Tire Supply, Myers Tire Supply International, and Patch Rubber Company brands, as well as under Elrick, Fleetline, and MTS brands. This segment serves retail tire, truck tire, and auto dealers; commercial auto and truck fleets; general service and repair centers; tire retreaders and repair; governmental agencies; telecommunications; industrial; road construction; and mining markets. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.