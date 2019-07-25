Comparing of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) and Its Competitors

As Rubber & Plastics company, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has 90.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 60.00% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has 0.3% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 11.32% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company 0.00% 11.70% 3.20% Industry Average 4.50% 14.90% 4.70%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company N/A 18 7.17 Industry Average 115.89M 2.57B 13.97

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.00 1.67 2.83

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company presently has a consensus price target of $14, suggesting a potential downside of -5.85%. The potential upside of the competitors is 126.90%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company -4.45% -15.91% -10.04% -23.78% -34.22% -17.88% Industry Average 1.28% 3.78% 9.85% 12.26% 17.63% 19.72%

For the past year The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has -17.88% weaker performance while The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s competitors have 19.72% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.07 and has 1.36 Quick Ratio. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company.

Risk & Volatility

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is 52.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.52. Competitively, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s competitors’ beta is 1.17 which is 17.30% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s peers beat The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company.