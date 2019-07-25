Comparing of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) and Its Competitors

As Rubber & Plastics company, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has 90.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 60.00% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has 0.3% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 11.32% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
Table 1 has The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
|0.00%
|11.70%
|3.20%
|Industry Average
|4.50%
|14.90%
|4.70%
Valuation and Earnings
The following data compares The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
|N/A
|18
|7.17
|Industry Average
|115.89M
|2.57B
|13.97
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is more affordable than its competitors.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|2.00
|1.67
|2.83
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company presently has a consensus price target of $14, suggesting a potential downside of -5.85%. The potential upside of the competitors is 126.90%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
|-4.45%
|-15.91%
|-10.04%
|-23.78%
|-34.22%
|-17.88%
|Industry Average
|1.28%
|3.78%
|9.85%
|12.26%
|17.63%
|19.72%
For the past year The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has -17.88% weaker performance while The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s competitors have 19.72% stronger performance.
Liquidity
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.07 and has 1.36 Quick Ratio. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company.
Risk & Volatility
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is 52.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.52. Competitively, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s competitors’ beta is 1.17 which is 17.30% more volatile than S&P 500.
Dividends
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 7 of the 6 factors The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s peers beat The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company.
