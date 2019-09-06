Comparing of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) and Its Peers

We are contrasting The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Investment Brokerage – National companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has 74.6% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 60.86% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has 1.43% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 8.82% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 0.00% 12.80% 1.00% Industry Average 15.71% 17.47% 5.02%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. N/A 201 9.75 Industry Average 738.58M 4.70B 24.74

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Industry Average 1.00 2.14 2.08 2.67

With average target price of $253.75, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has a potential upside of 22.02%. The rivals have a potential upside of 40.35%. The analysts’ belief based on the data given earlier is that The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. -0.86% 6.41% 7.52% 8.72% -7.88% 31.77% Industry Average 3.56% 3.65% 9.68% 13.82% 24.46% 19.20%

For the past year The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has a beta of 1.33 and its 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.05 which is 5.28% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients. The Institutional Client Services segment is involved in client execution activities related to making markets in cash and derivative instruments for interest rate products, credit products, mortgages, currencies, commodities, and equities; and provision of securities services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services, as well as markets in and clears client transactions on primary stock, options, and futures exchanges. The Investing & Lending segment invests in and originates longer-term loans to provide financing to clients; and makes investments in debt securities and loans, public and private equity securities, and infrastructure and real estate entities, as well as provides unsecured loans to individuals through its online platform. The Investment Management segment offers investment management products and services; and wealth advisory services consisting of portfolio management and financial counseling, and brokerage and other transaction services. The company serves corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in New York, New York.