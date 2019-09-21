Comparing of The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) and Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH)

The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE:GEO) and Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) compete against each other in the REIT – Healthcare Facilities sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The GEO Group Inc. 20 0.87 N/A 1.26 14.18 Senior Housing Properties Trust 9 1.93 N/A 0.34 24.12

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of The GEO Group Inc. and Senior Housing Properties Trust. Senior Housing Properties Trust has lower revenue and earnings than The GEO Group Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. The GEO Group Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Senior Housing Properties Trust, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The GEO Group Inc. 0.00% 14.2% 3.5% Senior Housing Properties Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

The GEO Group Inc.’s current beta is 1.1 and it happens to be 10.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 0.6 beta and it is 40.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The GEO Group Inc. and Senior Housing Properties Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88.1% and 73.8%. The GEO Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Senior Housing Properties Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The GEO Group Inc. 3.25% -13.08% -15.19% -20.6% -30.7% -9.59% Senior Housing Properties Trust -3.42% 1.61% 1.86% -39.57% -53.22% -30.03%

For the past year The GEO Group Inc. has stronger performance than Senior Housing Properties Trust

Summary

The GEO Group Inc. beats Senior Housing Properties Trust on 8 of the 10 factors.

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's worldwide operations include the ownership and/or management of 140 facilities totaling approximately 96,000 beds, including projects under development, with a growing workforce of approximately 23,000 professionals.

Senior Housing Properties Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), primarily invests in senior housing properties in the United States. The trust invests in hospitals, nursing homes, senior apartments, independent living properties, and assisted living properties. As of September 30, 2005, it owned 184 properties, including 85 assisted living facilities, 61 skilled nursing facilities, 36 independent living communities, and 2 hospitals. The trust elected to be taxed as a REIT under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income tax, if it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its shareholders. Senior Housing Properties Trust was organized in 1998 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.