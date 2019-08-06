Comparing of The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) and Its Rivals

As REIT – Healthcare Facilities company, The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE:GEO) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.1% of The GEO Group Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.51% of all REIT – Healthcare Facilities’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand The GEO Group Inc. has 1% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 0.74% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have The GEO Group Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The GEO Group Inc. 0.00% 14.20% 3.50% Industry Average 19.35% 9.75% 4.49%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares The GEO Group Inc. and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The GEO Group Inc. N/A 21 14.18 Industry Average 162.46M 839.72M 45.77

The GEO Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for The GEO Group Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The GEO Group Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.33 1.50 2.47

The GEO Group Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $26, suggesting a potential upside of 48.83%. As a group, REIT – Healthcare Facilities companies have a potential upside of -3.41%. Given The GEO Group Inc.’s peers higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe The GEO Group Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The GEO Group Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The GEO Group Inc. 3.25% -13.08% -15.19% -20.6% -30.7% -9.59% Industry Average 1.44% 2.87% 6.53% 12.24% 22.22% 17.62%

For the past year The GEO Group Inc. has -9.59% weaker performance while The GEO Group Inc.’s peers have 17.62% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The GEO Group Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9. Competitively, The GEO Group Inc.’s peers have 3.85 and 3.85 for Current and Quick Ratio. The GEO Group Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The GEO Group Inc.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.1 shows that The GEO Group Inc. is 10.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, The GEO Group Inc.’s peers’ beta is 0.55 which is 44.75% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

The GEO Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

The GEO Group Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's worldwide operations include the ownership and/or management of 140 facilities totaling approximately 96,000 beds, including projects under development, with a growing workforce of approximately 23,000 professionals.