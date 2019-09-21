Comparing of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (GGO) and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV)

Both The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSE:GGO) and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.59% and 3.91%. About 79.67% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 63.79% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust -1.57% 0.58% -2.67% -16.68% -12.83% 11.28% First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund -0.34% 0.56% -0.67% 0.22% -3.78% 7.99%

For the past year The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust has stronger performance than First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund

Summary

On 2 of the 2 factors The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust beats First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.