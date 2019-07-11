Comparing of The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC) and CB Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV)

Since The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) and CB Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) are part of the Regional – Northeast Banks industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The First of Long Island Corporation 22 4.94 N/A 1.62 13.95 CB Financial Services Inc. 24 2.90 N/A 1.37 17.22

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. CB Financial Services Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than The First of Long Island Corporation. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. The First of Long Island Corporation has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CB Financial Services Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) and CB Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The First of Long Island Corporation 0.00% 10.4% 0.9% CB Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 5.7% 0.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.7 beta means The First of Long Island Corporation’s volatility is 30.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, CB Financial Services Inc.’s 62.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.38 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.2% of The First of Long Island Corporation shares and 28.4% of CB Financial Services Inc. shares. The First of Long Island Corporation’s share held by insiders are 3.5%. Competitively, CB Financial Services Inc. has 5.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The First of Long Island Corporation -0.75% -0.62% 0.94% 8.63% -8.04% 12.93% CB Financial Services Inc. -4.88% 2.03% -10.5% -12.65% -31.86% -4.72%

For the past year The First of Long Island Corporation has 12.93% stronger performance while CB Financial Services Inc. has -4.72% weaker performance.

Summary

The First of Long Island Corporation beats CB Financial Services Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

CB Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania. The companyÂ’s deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products comprise residential real estate loans, such as one-to four-family mortgage loans, multifamily mortgage loans, home equity installment loans, and home equity lines of credit; commercial real estate loans that are secured primarily by improved properties, such as retail facilities, office buildings, and other non-residential buildings; construction loans to individuals to finance the construction of residential dwellings, as well as for the construction of commercial properties, including hotels, apartment buildings, housing developments, and owner-occupied properties used for businesses; commercial and industrial loans and lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of indirect auto loans, secured and unsecured loans, and lines of credit; and other loans. The company also provides sweep and insured money sweep services, remote electronic deposit, online banking with bill pay, mobile banking, and automated clearing house services; and conducts insurance brokerage activities by offering property and casualty, commercial liability, surety, and other insurance products. It operates 16 branches in Greene, Allegheny, Washington, Fayette, and Westmoreland counties in southwestern Pennsylvania. CB Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania.