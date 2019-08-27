Comparing of The First Bancshares Inc. (FBMS) and Its Rivals

As Regional – Southeast Banks company, The First Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The First Bancshares Inc. has 57.7% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 58.28% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand The First Bancshares Inc. has 4.5% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 2.88% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have The First Bancshares Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The First Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 6.10% 0.70% Industry Average 30.08% 9.94% 1.23%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting The First Bancshares Inc. and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The First Bancshares Inc. N/A 31 16.22 Industry Average 290.44M 965.67M 12.77

The First Bancshares Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently higher P/E ratio The First Bancshares Inc. is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for The First Bancshares Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The First Bancshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.75 1.80 2.41

The peers have a potential upside of -6.16%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The First Bancshares Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The First Bancshares Inc. 3.98% 8.07% 7.2% 1.81% -13.29% 9.79% Industry Average 1.42% 5.03% 8.46% 15.46% 1.11% 27.04%

For the past year The First Bancshares Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

The First Bancshares Inc. has a beta of 0.32 and its 68.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, The First Bancshares Inc.’s peers have beta of 0.97 which is 2.74% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

The First Bancshares Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

The First Bancshares Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.