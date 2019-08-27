Comparing of The First Bancshares Inc. (FBMS) and Its Rivals

As Regional – Southeast Banks company, The First Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The First Bancshares Inc. has 57.7% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 58.28% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand The First Bancshares Inc. has 4.5% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 2.88% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
On first table we have The First Bancshares Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The First Bancshares Inc.
|0.00%
|6.10%
|0.70%
|Industry Average
|30.08%
|9.94%
|1.23%
Valuation & Earnings
In next table we are contrasting The First Bancshares Inc. and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The First Bancshares Inc.
|N/A
|31
|16.22
|Industry Average
|290.44M
|965.67M
|12.77
The First Bancshares Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently higher P/E ratio The First Bancshares Inc. is more expensive than its peers.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for The First Bancshares Inc. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|The First Bancshares Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.75
|1.80
|2.41
The peers have a potential upside of -6.16%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The First Bancshares Inc. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The First Bancshares Inc.
|3.98%
|8.07%
|7.2%
|1.81%
|-13.29%
|9.79%
|Industry Average
|1.42%
|5.03%
|8.46%
|15.46%
|1.11%
|27.04%
For the past year The First Bancshares Inc. was less bullish than its peers.
Risk & Volatility
The First Bancshares Inc. has a beta of 0.32 and its 68.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, The First Bancshares Inc.’s peers have beta of 0.97 which is 2.74% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Dividends
The First Bancshares Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
The First Bancshares Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.
