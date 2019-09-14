Comparing of The First Bancorp Inc. (FNLC) and Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in The First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) and Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS). The two are both Regional – Northeast Banks companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The First Bancorp Inc. 26 4.77 N/A 2.29 11.45 Peoples Financial Services Corp. 44 4.04 N/A 3.60 13.42

In table 1 we can see The First Bancorp Inc. and Peoples Financial Services Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Peoples Financial Services Corp. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to The First Bancorp Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. The First Bancorp Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents The First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) and Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The First Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.4% 1.2% Peoples Financial Services Corp. 0.00% 9% 1.1%

Volatility & Risk

The First Bancorp Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.62 beta. Competitively, Peoples Financial Services Corp. is 71.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.29 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The First Bancorp Inc. and Peoples Financial Services Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 39% and 25.6%. 2.7% are The First Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Peoples Financial Services Corp. has 1.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The First Bancorp Inc. 0.73% -0.49% -1.09% 1% -14.01% -0.34% Peoples Financial Services Corp. 6.8% 8.72% 11.32% 16.61% 5.7% 9.8%

For the past year The First Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend while Peoples Financial Services Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Peoples Financial Services Corp. beats The First Bancorp Inc.