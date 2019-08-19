Comparing of The Eastern Company (EML) and SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Both The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) and SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (NYSE:SITE) compete on a level playing field in the Small Tools & Accessories industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Eastern Company 27 0.60 N/A 1.97 12.80 SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. 63 1.38 N/A 1.57 47.17

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of The Eastern Company and SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than The Eastern Company. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. The Eastern Company is presently more affordable than SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Eastern Company 0.00% 0% 0% SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. 0.00% 23.2% 5.3%

Liquidity

The Eastern Company has a Current Ratio of 3.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. The Eastern Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The Eastern Company and SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66.2% and 0% respectively. 3.4% are The Eastern Company’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Eastern Company -3.99% -9.56% -3.4% -8.87% -12.14% 4.47% SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. 4.4% 5.71% 21.08% 36.9% -13.91% 33.65%

For the past year The Eastern Company’s stock price has smaller growth than SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc.

Summary

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. beats The Eastern Company on 8 of the 10 factors.

The Eastern Company manufactures and sells industrial hardware, security products, and metal products in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Industrial Hardware segment offers passenger restraint locks, slam and draw latches, dead bolt latches, compression latches, cam-type vehicular locks, hinges, tool box locks, light-weight sleeper boxes, school bus door closure hardware, and vents for Class 8 trucks. Its products are used in tractor-trailer trucks, moving vans, off-road construction and farming equipment, school buses, military vehicles, recreational boats, pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and fire and rescue vehicles. This segment also provides fasteners and other closure devices; and plastic injection moldings. The companyÂ’s Security Products segment offers electronic and mechanical locking devices for computer, electronics, vending, and gaming industries. Its products also include timers, drop meters, coin chutes, money boxes, meter cases, smart cards, value transfer stations, smart card readers, card management software, access control units, oven door latches, oven door switches, and smoke eliminators. In addition, this segment provides coin acceptors and other coin security products for the commercial laundry markets; hardware and accessories for the appliance industry; and printed circuit boards and other electronic assemblies for industrial controls, medical, and military markets. The companyÂ’s Metal Products segment offers expansion shells to support the roofs of underground mines; and specialty malleable and ductile iron castings. This segmentÂ’s products include mine roof support anchors, couplers for railroad braking systems, support anchoring for construction, and couplers/fittings for utility industries. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, distributors, route operators, and locksmiths The Eastern Company was founded in 1858 and is based in Naugatuck, Connecticut.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. It provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products, such as herbicides; landscape accessories; turf protection products; grass seed; turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies; and nursery goods, as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; outdoor lighting; and ice melt products, as well as related value-added consultative services to its customers. The company markets its products primarily to residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation, and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses, and other outdoor spaces through branch network and direct distribution. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is headquartered in Roswell, Georgia.