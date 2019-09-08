Comparing of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX) and Asure Software Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) and Asure Software Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR). The two are both Business Software & Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Descartes Systems Group Inc 37 9.96 N/A 0.41 89.41 Asure Software Inc. 7 0.99 N/A -0.60 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Descartes Systems Group Inc 0.00% 6% 4.4% Asure Software Inc. 0.00% -8.4% -2.5%

Volatility and Risk

The Descartes Systems Group Inc’s current beta is 0.66 and it happens to be 34.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Asure Software Inc.’s 13.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.13 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of The Descartes Systems Group Inc are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor Asure Software Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Asure Software Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for The Descartes Systems Group Inc and Asure Software Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Descartes Systems Group Inc 0 1 5 2.83 Asure Software Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The Descartes Systems Group Inc’s consensus price target is $41.5, while its potential upside is 4.01%. Competitively the consensus price target of Asure Software Inc. is $12.33, which is potential 84.03% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Asure Software Inc. seems more appealing than The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 69.2% of The Descartes Systems Group Inc shares and 63.8% of Asure Software Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of The Descartes Systems Group Inc’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.9% of Asure Software Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Descartes Systems Group Inc -3.35% -1.63% -9.27% 18.16% 14.15% 37.19% Asure Software Inc. -0.11% 8% 33.68% 65.75% -37.63% 78.15%

For the past year The Descartes Systems Group Inc’s stock price has smaller growth than Asure Software Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors The Descartes Systems Group Inc beats Asure Software Inc.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. The companyÂ’s network-based solutions offer regulatory compliance and customs filing; route and resource planning, execution, and monitoring; access and leverage global trade and restricted party data; inventory and asset visibility; rate and transportation management; and warehouse operation services, as well as connects people to their trading partners and enable business document exchange. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The companyÂ’s Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, transportation planning and execution, dock scheduling and yard management, freight audit and settlement, pool distribution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services. Its Logistics Application Suite solutions also include customs and regulatory compliance solutions, such as cargo security compliance, declaration and fiscal compliance, customs warehouse management, ocean regulatory services, industry program support services, global trade content, and government solutions; and broker and forwarder enterprise system solutions, such as forwarder back office, and brokerage and declaration services. In addition, it offers consulting, implementation, and training services; and maintenance and support services. The company serves transportation providers, logistics service providers, and distribution-intensive companies through distributors, alliance partners, and value added resellers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

Asure Software, Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) time and labor management, and workspace management solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of solutions to help clients optimize and manage their mobile workforces and their global workspaces. Its SaaS-based offerings include asset management, mobile room scheduling, mobile time tracking, scheduling software, space utilization solutions, tablet-based time clocks, time and labor management software, traditional time clocks, touch panels for room scheduling, and workplace business intelligence analytics. The companyÂ’s AsureSpace product line offers workplace management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environments and optimize real estate utilization. It also provides AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize labor and labor administration costs and activities. Asure Software, Inc. serves Fortune 500 clients to small and mid-sized businesses. The company sells its products directly, as well as through reseller and referral partners. Asure Software, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.