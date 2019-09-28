Comparing of The Cooper Companies Inc. (COO) and Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI)

The Cooper Companies Inc. (NYSE:COO) and Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI), both competing one another are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Cooper Companies Inc. 315 2.43 49.21M 8.84 38.17 Predictive Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 29.57M -0.83 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of The Cooper Companies Inc. and Predictive Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us The Cooper Companies Inc. and Predictive Oncology Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Cooper Companies Inc. 15,609,338.32% 12.7% 6.9% Predictive Oncology Inc. 5,371,480,472.30% -714.1% -255.2%

Risk & Volatility

The Cooper Companies Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 11.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.89 beta. Predictive Oncology Inc.’s 2.41 beta is the reason why it is 141.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The Cooper Companies Inc. are 1.2 and 0.7. Competitively, Predictive Oncology Inc. has 0.8 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. The Cooper Companies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Predictive Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Cooper Companies Inc. and Predictive Oncology Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Cooper Companies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Predictive Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The Cooper Companies Inc.’s average price target is $338, while its potential upside is 14.87%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The Cooper Companies Inc. and Predictive Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 4.5% respectively. The Cooper Companies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.5% of Predictive Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Cooper Companies Inc. 0.23% -0.76% 17.4% 21.92% 31.82% 32.57% Predictive Oncology Inc. -6.88% -17.72% -9.72% -38.1% -43.48% 4.99%

For the past year The Cooper Companies Inc. was more bullish than Predictive Oncology Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors The Cooper Companies Inc. beats Predictive Oncology Inc.