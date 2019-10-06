Comparing of The Cooper Companies Inc. (COO) and Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

The Cooper Companies Inc. (NYSE:COO) and Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) compete against each other in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Cooper Companies Inc. 308 2.39 49.21M 8.84 38.17 Baxter International Inc. 87 2.35 509.56M 2.52 33.36

Demonstrates The Cooper Companies Inc. and Baxter International Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Baxter International Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than The Cooper Companies Inc. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. The Cooper Companies Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Baxter International Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has The Cooper Companies Inc. and Baxter International Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Cooper Companies Inc. 15,994,929.47% 12.7% 6.9% Baxter International Inc. 585,903,185.01% 19.4% 9.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.89 beta indicates that The Cooper Companies Inc. is 11.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Baxter International Inc. has a 1.01 beta and it is 1.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Cooper Companies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, Baxter International Inc. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. Baxter International Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to The Cooper Companies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for The Cooper Companies Inc. and Baxter International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Cooper Companies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Baxter International Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

The Cooper Companies Inc. has a 13.85% upside potential and an average price target of $338. Competitively Baxter International Inc. has an average price target of $87.75, with potential upside of 1.28%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that The Cooper Companies Inc. seems more appealing than Baxter International Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The Cooper Companies Inc. and Baxter International Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 87.2%. About 0.4% of The Cooper Companies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are Baxter International Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Cooper Companies Inc. 0.23% -0.76% 17.4% 21.92% 31.82% 32.57% Baxter International Inc. 0.05% 3.12% 11.29% 17.08% 17.67% 27.58%

For the past year The Cooper Companies Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Baxter International Inc.

Summary

The Cooper Companies Inc. beats Baxter International Inc. on 10 of the 15 factors.

Baxter International Inc. provides a portfolio of renal and hospital products. The company operates through two segments, Hospital Products and Renal. The Hospital Products segment manufactures intravenous (IV) solutions and administration sets, premixed drugs and drug-reconstitution systems, pre-filled vials and syringes for injectable drugs, IV nutrition products, parenteral nutrition therapies, infusion pumps, inhalation anesthetics, and biosurgery products. This segment also provides products and services related to pharmacy compounding, drug formulation, and packaging technologies. The Renal segment provides products to treat end-stage renal disease, irreversible kidney failure, and acute kidney therapies. This segment offers products for various treatment continuums, such as technologies and therapies for peritoneal dialysis, hemodialysis, continuous renal replacement therapy, and additional dialysis services. The company sells its products for use in hospitals, kidney dialysis centers, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, doctorsÂ’ offices, and by patients at home under physician supervision. It offers its products through direct sales force, independent distributors, drug wholesalers, and specialty pharmacy or other alternate site providers in approximately 100 countries. The company has a collaboration agreement with JW Holdings Corporation to co-develop and distribute parenteral nutritional products containing a novel formulation of omega 3 lipids; and agreement with Celerity Pharmaceutical, LLC to develop certain acute care generic injectable premix and oncolytic molecules. It also has a strategic partnership with ScinoPharm Taiwan, Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize five injectable drugs for cancer treatments, such as lung cancer, multiple myeloma, and breast cancer, as well as medication to treat nausea and vomiting, and side effects of chemotherapy. Baxter International Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.