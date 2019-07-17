Comparing of The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS) and Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Both The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE:TCS) and Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) are each other’s competitor in the Specialty Retail Other industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Container Store Group Inc. 7 0.36 N/A 0.28 29.57 Qurate Retail Inc. 17 0.39 N/A 1.67 7.64

Table 1 demonstrates The Container Store Group Inc. and Qurate Retail Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Qurate Retail Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to The Container Store Group Inc. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. The Container Store Group Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Qurate Retail Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us The Container Store Group Inc. and Qurate Retail Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Container Store Group Inc. 0.00% 2.2% 0.7% Qurate Retail Inc. 0.00% 26.8% 8.5%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.29 shows that The Container Store Group Inc. is 129.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Qurate Retail Inc. on the other hand, has 1 beta which makes it 0.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Container Store Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, Qurate Retail Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. The Container Store Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Qurate Retail Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Container Store Group Inc. and Qurate Retail Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Container Store Group Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Qurate Retail Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The Container Store Group Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 6.54% and an $7 average price target. On the other hand, Qurate Retail Inc.’s potential upside is 60.00% and its average price target is $20. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Qurate Retail Inc. is looking more favorable than The Container Store Group Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 78.8% of The Container Store Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 96.7% of Qurate Retail Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 4.9% of The Container Store Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Qurate Retail Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Container Store Group Inc. -8.93% -3.77% 29.73% 34.21% 25.73% 71.07% Qurate Retail Inc. -24.82% -26.22% -41.59% -48% -42.98% -34.68%

For the past year The Container Store Group Inc. had bullish trend while Qurate Retail Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Qurate Retail Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors The Container Store Group Inc.

The Container Store Group, Inc. engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including bath, box, closets, collections, containers, gift packaging, hooks, kitchen, laundry, office, shelving, storage, trash, and travel, as well as elfa branded products. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells component-based shelving and drawer systems that are customizable for any area of the home, such as closets, kitchens, offices, and garages, as well as made-to-measure sliding doors. As of April 1 2017, it operated 86 stores. The company also offers its products directly to customers through its Website and call center, as well as sells to various retailers and distributors, and on a wholesale basis. The Container Store Group, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Coppell, Texas.

Qurate Retail Group, Inc. markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications. The company's Websites offers home, apparel, beauty, accessories, jewelry, and electronics products. It also operates as an online retailer of women's, children's, and men's apparel, and children's merchandise; and home, beauty, and personalized products, as well as retails its products through catalogs, and retail and outlet stores. In addition, the company markets its products under the QVC, HSN, zulily, Frontgate, Ballard Designs, Grandin Road, Garnet Hill, and Improvements brand names. Its programming distributed products to approximately 362 million households in the United States, Germany, Austria, Japan, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Italy, and France. The company was formerly known as QVC Group and changed its name to Qurate Retail Group, Inc. in March 2018. Qurate Retail Group, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado. Qurate Retail Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Liberty Interactive Corporation.