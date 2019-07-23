Comparing of The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS) and Its Competitors

We are contrasting The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE:TCS) and its competitors on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Specialty Retail Other companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.8% of The Container Store Group Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.44% of all Specialty Retail Other’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand The Container Store Group Inc. has 4.9% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 8.60% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has The Container Store Group Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Container Store Group Inc. 0.00% 2.20% 0.70% Industry Average 2.92% 16.65% 9.50%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares The Container Store Group Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The Container Store Group Inc. N/A 7 29.57 Industry Average 163.56M 5.61B 78.52

The Container Store Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for The Container Store Group Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Container Store Group Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.21 3.35 2.54

$7 is the consensus target price of The Container Store Group Inc., with a potential upside of 10.76%. As a group, Specialty Retail Other companies have a potential upside of 44.24%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, The Container Store Group Inc. make research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The Container Store Group Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Container Store Group Inc. -8.93% -3.77% 29.73% 34.21% 25.73% 71.07% Industry Average 3.87% 14.68% 9.57% 17.97% 33.16% 31.89%

For the past year The Container Store Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Container Store Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, The Container Store Group Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.76 and has 1.13 Quick Ratio. The Container Store Group Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Container Store Group Inc.

Volatility & Risk

The Container Store Group Inc. is 129.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.29. Competitively, The Container Store Group Inc.’s competitors are 29.21% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.29 beta.

Dividends

The Container Store Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

The Container Store Group Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

The Container Store Group, Inc. engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including bath, box, closets, collections, containers, gift packaging, hooks, kitchen, laundry, office, shelving, storage, trash, and travel, as well as elfa branded products. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells component-based shelving and drawer systems that are customizable for any area of the home, such as closets, kitchens, offices, and garages, as well as made-to-measure sliding doors. As of April 1 2017, it operated 86 stores. The company also offers its products directly to customers through its Website and call center, as well as sells to various retailers and distributors, and on a wholesale basis. The Container Store Group, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Coppell, Texas.