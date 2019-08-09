Comparing of The Coca-Cola Company (KO) and National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) and National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) have been rivals in the Beverages – Soft Drinks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Coca-Cola Company 49 7.18 N/A 1.69 31.12 National Beverage Corp. 56 1.98 N/A 3.00 14.50

Table 1 highlights The Coca-Cola Company and National Beverage Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. National Beverage Corp. has higher revenue and earnings than The Coca-Cola Company. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. The Coca-Cola Company’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of National Beverage Corp., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Coca-Cola Company 0.00% 39.9% 8.1% National Beverage Corp. 0.00% 38.8% 27.2%

Risk & Volatility

The Coca-Cola Company has a 0.48 beta, while its volatility is 52.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, National Beverage Corp.’s beta is 1.25 which is 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Coca-Cola Company’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, National Beverage Corp. which has a 3.3 Current Ratio and a 2.6 Quick Ratio. National Beverage Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to The Coca-Cola Company.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for The Coca-Cola Company and National Beverage Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Coca-Cola Company 0 7 4 2.36 National Beverage Corp. 1 2 0 2.67

The Coca-Cola Company has a consensus price target of $54, and a 0.58% upside potential. Meanwhile, National Beverage Corp.’s consensus price target is $44, while its potential downside is -1.19%. Based on the results given earlier, The Coca-Cola Company is looking more favorable than National Beverage Corp., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 69.1% of The Coca-Cola Company shares are held by institutional investors while 25.1% of National Beverage Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are The Coca-Cola Company’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.9% are National Beverage Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Coca-Cola Company -2.14% 2% 8.31% 9.97% 13.84% 11.15% National Beverage Corp. 4.34% -3.67% -21.03% -48.05% -56.09% -39.35%

For the past year The Coca-Cola Company has 11.15% stronger performance while National Beverage Corp. has -39.35% weaker performance.

Summary

National Beverage Corp. beats on 7 of the 12 factors The Coca-Cola Company.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company primarily offers sparkling beverages and still beverages. Its sparkling beverages include nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages with carbonation, such as carbonated energy drinks, and carbonated waters and flavored waters. The companyÂ’s still beverages comprise nonalcoholic beverages without carbonation, including noncarbonated waters, flavored and enhanced waters, noncarbonated energy drinks, juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, and sports drinks. It also provides flavoring ingredients, sweeteners, beverage ingredients, and fountain syrups, as well as powders for purified water products. The Coca-Cola Company sells its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Diet Coke/Coca-Cola Light, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, GlacÃ©au Vitaminwater, Gold Peak, FUZE TEA, GlacÃ©au Smartwater, Ice Dew, I LOHAS, and Ayataka brand names. The company offers its beverage products through a network of company-owned or controlled bottling and distribution operators, as well as through independent bottling partners, distributors, wholesalers, and retailers. The Coca-Cola Company has a strategic partnership with Delivery Hero Group to collaborate in the field of online food ordering and delivery services. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.