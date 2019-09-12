Comparing of The Coca-Cola Company (KO) and Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) and Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) compete with each other in the Beverages – Soft Drinks sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Coca-Cola Company 50 7.18 N/A 1.69 31.12 Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. 304 0.61 N/A -2.05 0.00

Table 1 highlights The Coca-Cola Company and Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us The Coca-Cola Company and Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Coca-Cola Company 0.00% 39.9% 8.1% Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -0.4%

Volatility & Risk

The Coca-Cola Company has a 0.48 beta, while its volatility is 52.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.’s 0.77 beta is the reason why it is 23.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of The Coca-Cola Company are 0.8 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than The Coca-Cola Company.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown The Coca-Cola Company and Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Coca-Cola Company 0 4 3 2.43 Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of The Coca-Cola Company is $55.57, with potential upside of 0.83%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The Coca-Cola Company and Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 69.1% and 52.3%. About 0.4% of The Coca-Cola Company’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 34.77% of Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Coca-Cola Company -2.14% 2% 8.31% 9.97% 13.84% 11.15% Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. 1.12% -5.66% -10.57% 38.62% 105.41% 65.48%

For the past year The Coca-Cola Company has weaker performance than Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.

Summary

The Coca-Cola Company beats Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company primarily offers sparkling beverages and still beverages. Its sparkling beverages include nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages with carbonation, such as carbonated energy drinks, and carbonated waters and flavored waters. The companyÂ’s still beverages comprise nonalcoholic beverages without carbonation, including noncarbonated waters, flavored and enhanced waters, noncarbonated energy drinks, juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, and sports drinks. It also provides flavoring ingredients, sweeteners, beverage ingredients, and fountain syrups, as well as powders for purified water products. The Coca-Cola Company sells its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Diet Coke/Coca-Cola Light, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, GlacÃ©au Vitaminwater, Gold Peak, FUZE TEA, GlacÃ©au Smartwater, Ice Dew, I LOHAS, and Ayataka brand names. The company offers its beverage products through a network of company-owned or controlled bottling and distribution operators, as well as through independent bottling partners, distributors, wholesalers, and retailers. The Coca-Cola Company has a strategic partnership with Delivery Hero Group to collaborate in the field of online food ordering and delivery services. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.