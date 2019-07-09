Comparing of The Children’s Place Inc. (PLCE) and American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

This is a contrast between The Children’s Place Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) and American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Apparel Stores and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Children’s Place Inc. 96 0.79 N/A 5.98 17.46 American Eagle Outfitters Inc. 20 0.72 N/A 1.47 13.58

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of The Children’s Place Inc. and American Eagle Outfitters Inc. American Eagle Outfitters Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than The Children’s Place Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. The Children’s Place Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than American Eagle Outfitters Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Children’s Place Inc. 0.00% 30.5% 12.5% American Eagle Outfitters Inc. 0.00% 20.7% 14%

Risk & Volatility

The Children’s Place Inc.’s 0.7 beta indicates that its volatility is 30.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. has beta of 0.85 which is 15.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of The Children’s Place Inc. are 1.3 and 0.4 respectively. Its competitor American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. American Eagle Outfitters Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than The Children’s Place Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for The Children’s Place Inc. and American Eagle Outfitters Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Children’s Place Inc. 0 2 5 2.71 American Eagle Outfitters Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

$109.75 is The Children’s Place Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 14.35%. Meanwhile, American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s consensus target price is $25.6, while its potential upside is 49.53%. Based on the data shown earlier, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is looking more favorable than The Children’s Place Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95% of The Children’s Place Inc. shares and 95.7% of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.1% of The Children’s Place Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.9% are American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Children’s Place Inc. -3.55% -2.7% 14.55% -28.95% -21.85% 15.85% American Eagle Outfitters Inc. -12.83% -8.26% -2.82% -8.22% -4.72% 3.36%

For the past year The Children’s Place Inc. was more bullish than American Eagle Outfitters Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors The Children’s Place Inc. beats American Eagle Outfitters Inc.

The ChildrenÂ’s Place, Inc. operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The ChildrenÂ’s Place U.S. and The ChildrenÂ’s Place International. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names. As of July 29, 2017, the company operated 1,026 stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico; and 161 international points of distribution operated by its 7 franchise partners in 19 countries. It also sells its products through childrensplace.com, an online store. The company was formerly known as The ChildrenÂ’s Place Retail Stores, Inc. and changed its name to The ChildrenÂ’s Place, Inc. in June 2014. The ChildrenÂ’s Place, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Secaucus, New Jersey.