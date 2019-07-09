Comparing of The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) and Its Rivals

We are comparing The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) and its competitors on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Investment Brokerage – National companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The Charles Schwab Corporation has 81.1% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 59.09% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand The Charles Schwab Corporation has 0.1% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 9.35% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has The Charles Schwab Corporation and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Charles Schwab Corporation 0.00% 19.50% 1.30% Industry Average 19.40% 20.51% 5.68%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares The Charles Schwab Corporation and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The Charles Schwab Corporation N/A 44 16.53 Industry Average 921.38M 4.75B 19.03

The Charles Schwab Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio The Charles Schwab Corporation is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for The Charles Schwab Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Charles Schwab Corporation 1 2 3 2.50 Industry Average 1.25 1.67 1.82 2.67

$44.67 is the average target price of The Charles Schwab Corporation, with a potential upside of 11.76%. As a group, Investment Brokerage – National companies have a potential upside of 67.05%. By having stronger average rating and higher possible upside, The Charles Schwab Corporation make equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The Charles Schwab Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Charles Schwab Corporation -6.23% -5.09% -7.05% -10.29% -27.47% 2.91% Industry Average 5.18% 8.22% 6.92% 18.48% 19.03% 16.01%

For the past year The Charles Schwab Corporation was less bullish than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.33 shows that The Charles Schwab Corporation is 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, The Charles Schwab Corporation’s competitors are 6.89% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.07 beta.

Dividends

The Charles Schwab Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

The Charles Schwab Corporation’s rivals beat The Charles Schwab Corporation on 7 of the 6 factors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; and stock plan services, compliance solutions, and mutual fund clearing services, as well as engages in the off-platform sales business. The Advisor Services segment provides custodial, trading, and support services; and retirement and corporate brokerage retirement services. The company provides brokerage accounts with cash management capabilities; third-party mutual funds through the Mutual Fund Marketplace, including no-transaction fee mutual funds through the Mutual Fund OneSource service, which includes proprietary mutual funds, plus mutual fund trading, and clearing services to broker-dealers; exchange-traded funds (ETFs), including proprietary and third-party ETFs; and advice solutions, such as managed portfolios of proprietary and third-party mutual funds and ETFs, separately managed accounts, customized personal advice for tailored portfolios, and specialized planning and portfolio management. It also offers banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, first lien residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and Pledged Asset Lines; and trust services comprising trust custody services, personal trust reporting services, and administrative trustee services. The company serves individuals and institutional clients in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, London, and Hong Kong. The Charles Schwab Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.