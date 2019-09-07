Comparing of The Cato Corporation (CATO) and L Brands Inc. (NYSE:LB)

We will be comparing the differences between The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) and L Brands Inc. (NYSE:LB) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Apparel Stores industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Cato Corporation 14 0.51 N/A 1.14 12.62 L Brands Inc. 24 0.34 N/A 2.28 11.39

Table 1 demonstrates The Cato Corporation and L Brands Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. L Brands Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than The Cato Corporation. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. The Cato Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than L Brands Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Cato Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% L Brands Inc. 0.00% -60.4% 7.4%

Volatility and Risk

The Cato Corporation has a 0.6 beta, while its volatility is 40.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, L Brands Inc. is 31.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.69 beta.

Liquidity

The Cato Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, L Brands Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. The Cato Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than L Brands Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for The Cato Corporation and L Brands Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Cato Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 L Brands Inc. 1 5 0 2.83

Meanwhile, L Brands Inc.’s consensus price target is $22.5, while its potential upside is 34.65%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 87.4% of The Cato Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 73.4% of L Brands Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% are The Cato Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are L Brands Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Cato Corporation 2.5% 17.88% -1.64% -2.97% -42.63% 0.7% L Brands Inc. 0.39% -2.48% 4.13% -5.67% -16.4% 1.09%

For the past year The Cato Corporation has weaker performance than L Brands Inc.

Summary

L Brands Inc. beats The Cato Corporation on 7 of the 11 factors.

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The companyÂ’s stores and e-commerce Website offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags for women. It also offers menÂ’s wear, as well as lines for kids and newborns. The company operates its stores and e-commerce Websites primarily under the Cato, Versona, and It's Fashion names. As of September 30, 2017, it operated 1,369 stores in 33 states. The company also provides credit cards to its customers. The Cato Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

L Brands, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of womenÂ’s intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: VictoriaÂ’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include loungewear, bras, panties, swimwear, athletic attire, fragrances, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, home fragrances, handbags, jewelry, and personal care accessories. The company offers its products under the VictoriaÂ’s Secret, PINK, Bath & Body Works, La Senza, Henri Bendel, C.O. Bigelow, White Barn, and other brand names. L Brands, Inc. sells its merchandise through company-owned specialty retail stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Greater China, which are primarily mall-based; through its Websites comprising VictoriasSecret.com, BathandBodyWorks.com, HenriBendel.com, and LaSenza.com; and through franchises, licenses, and wholesale partners. As of January 28, 2017, the company operated 2,755 retail stores in the United States; 270 retail stores in Canada; 18 retail stores in the United Kingdom; and 31 retail stores in the Greater China area. It also operated 203 La Senza stores in 24 countries; 159 Bath & Body Works stores in 30 countries; 23 Victoria's Secret stores in 12 countries; 391 VictoriaÂ’s Secret Beauty and Accessories stores in 70 countries; and 5 PINK stores in 3 countries. The company was formerly known as Limited Brands, Inc. and changed its name to L Brands, Inc. in March 2013. L Brands, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.