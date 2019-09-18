Comparing of The Carlyle Group L.P. (TCGP) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Both The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Carlyle Group L.P. 24 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 PennantPark Investment Corporation 7 3.71 N/A 0.45 14.66

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for The Carlyle Group L.P. and PennantPark Investment Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% PennantPark Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for The Carlyle Group L.P. and PennantPark Investment Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Carlyle Group L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 PennantPark Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, PennantPark Investment Corporation’s potential upside is 29.03% and its average target price is $8.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares and 46.22% of PennantPark Investment Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.25% of PennantPark Investment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.16% 3.51% 6.6% 11.09% 3.81% 22.97% PennantPark Investment Corporation -1.04% 5.06% -6.48% -7.26% -11.47% 4.24%

For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P.’s stock price has bigger growth than PennantPark Investment Corporation.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors PennantPark Investment Corporation beats The Carlyle Group L.P.