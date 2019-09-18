Comparing of The Carlyle Group L.P. (TCGP) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Both The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|24
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|7
|3.71
|N/A
|0.45
|14.66
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for The Carlyle Group L.P. and PennantPark Investment Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for The Carlyle Group L.P. and PennantPark Investment Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
On the other hand, PennantPark Investment Corporation’s potential upside is 29.03% and its average target price is $8.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares and 46.22% of PennantPark Investment Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.25% of PennantPark Investment Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.16%
|3.51%
|6.6%
|11.09%
|3.81%
|22.97%
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|-1.04%
|5.06%
|-6.48%
|-7.26%
|-11.47%
|4.24%
For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P.’s stock price has bigger growth than PennantPark Investment Corporation.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors PennantPark Investment Corporation beats The Carlyle Group L.P.
