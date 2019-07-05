Comparing of The Carlyle Group L.P. (TCGP) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG)

The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Carlyle Group L.P. 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 12 15.74 N/A -0.11 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of The Carlyle Group L.P. and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 represents The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The Carlyle Group L.P. and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 21.27%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.84% 3.81% 7.38% 9.22% 1.61% 17.82% Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.5% 2.43% 7.58% 12.85% 6.92% 11.42%

For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P. has stronger performance than Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Summary

The Carlyle Group L.P. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.