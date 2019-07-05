Comparing of The Carlyle Group L.P. (TCGP) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG)

The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|23
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|12
|15.74
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of The Carlyle Group L.P. and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 represents The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The Carlyle Group L.P. and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 21.27%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.84%
|3.81%
|7.38%
|9.22%
|1.61%
|17.82%
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|1.5%
|2.43%
|7.58%
|12.85%
|6.92%
|11.42%
For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P. has stronger performance than Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
Summary
The Carlyle Group L.P. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.
