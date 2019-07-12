Comparing of The Carlyle Group L.P. (TCGP) and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL)

The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|23
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for The Carlyle Group L.P. and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares and 29.29% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 6.68% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.84%
|3.81%
|7.38%
|9.22%
|1.61%
|17.82%
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|2.89%
|0%
|6.2%
|4.64%
|-15.68%
|22.68%
For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P.’s stock price has smaller growth than First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.
