Comparing of The Carlyle Group L.P. (TCGP) and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL)

The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Carlyle Group L.P. 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for The Carlyle Group L.P. and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares and 29.29% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 6.68% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.84% 3.81% 7.38% 9.22% 1.61% 17.82% First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 2.89% 0% 6.2% 4.64% -15.68% 22.68%

For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P.’s stock price has smaller growth than First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.