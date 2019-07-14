Comparing of The Carlyle Group L.P. (TCGP) and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:VFL)

As Asset Management businesses, The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:VFL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|23
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund
|13
|14.50
|N/A
|0.05
|290.96
In table 1 we can see The Carlyle Group L.P. and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares and 22.19% of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.84%
|3.81%
|7.38%
|9.22%
|1.61%
|17.82%
|Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund
|0.93%
|2.37%
|7.59%
|9.56%
|5.08%
|9.93%
For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P. has stronger performance than Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund
Summary
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund beats on 3 of the 5 factors The Carlyle Group L.P.
