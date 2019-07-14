Comparing of The Carlyle Group L.P. (TCGP) and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:VFL)

As Asset Management businesses, The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:VFL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Carlyle Group L.P. 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 13 14.50 N/A 0.05 290.96

In table 1 we can see The Carlyle Group L.P. and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares and 22.19% of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.84% 3.81% 7.38% 9.22% 1.61% 17.82% Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 0.93% 2.37% 7.59% 9.56% 5.08% 9.93%

For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P. has stronger performance than Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund

Summary

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund beats on 3 of the 5 factors The Carlyle Group L.P.