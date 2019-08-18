Comparing of The Carlyle Group L.P. (TCGP) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Carlyle Group L.P. 24 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 12 59.07 N/A -0.88 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates The Carlyle Group L.P. and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both The Carlyle Group L.P. and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 25.75% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.16% 3.51% 6.6% 11.09% 3.81% 22.97% Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0% 2.19% -3.23% -0.17% -16.14% 5.22%

For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P. has stronger performance than Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors The Carlyle Group L.P. beats Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.