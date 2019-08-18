Comparing of The Carlyle Group L.P. (TCGP) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|24
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|12
|59.07
|N/A
|-0.88
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates The Carlyle Group L.P. and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both The Carlyle Group L.P. and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 25.75% respectively.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.16%
|3.51%
|6.6%
|11.09%
|3.81%
|22.97%
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|0%
|2.19%
|-3.23%
|-0.17%
|-16.14%
|5.22%
For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P. has stronger performance than Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors The Carlyle Group L.P. beats Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
