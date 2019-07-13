Comparing of The Carlyle Group L.P. (CG) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|20
|2.88
|N/A
|1.84
|11.33
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates The Carlyle Group L.P. and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.00%
|41.1%
|2.1%
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The Carlyle Group L.P. and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The Carlyle Group L.P. has a 29.01% upside potential and an average price target of $31.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both The Carlyle Group L.P. and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.5% and 42.42% respectively. 5.1% are The Carlyle Group L.P.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|-0.67%
|10.33%
|10.68%
|4.41%
|-3.34%
|32.25%
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|-0.54%
|-0.34%
|2.07%
|5.94%
|0.89%
|12.55%
For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P.’s stock price has bigger growth than Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
Summary
The Carlyle Group L.P. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
