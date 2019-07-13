Comparing of The Carlyle Group L.P. (CG) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Carlyle Group L.P. 20 2.88 N/A 1.84 11.33 Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates The Carlyle Group L.P. and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 41.1% 2.1% Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Carlyle Group L.P. and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Carlyle Group L.P. 0 0 1 3.00 Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The Carlyle Group L.P. has a 29.01% upside potential and an average price target of $31.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The Carlyle Group L.P. and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.5% and 42.42% respectively. 5.1% are The Carlyle Group L.P.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Carlyle Group L.P. -0.67% 10.33% 10.68% 4.41% -3.34% 32.25% Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. -0.54% -0.34% 2.07% 5.94% 0.89% 12.55%

For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P.’s stock price has bigger growth than Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Summary

The Carlyle Group L.P. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.