Comparing of The Carlyle Group L.P. (CG) and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM)

As Asset Management companies, The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Carlyle Group L.P. 21 2.78 N/A 1.63 14.61 Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for The Carlyle Group L.P. and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of The Carlyle Group L.P. and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 30.1% 1.5% Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Carlyle Group L.P. and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Carlyle Group L.P. 0 1 0 2.00 Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The Carlyle Group L.P.’s upside potential is 3.14% at a $25 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 44% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares and 0% of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund shares. About 5.4% of The Carlyle Group L.P.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Carlyle Group L.P. -3.99% 2.19% 16.34% 32.28% -0.21% 51.43% Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0% 0.54% 4.08% 6.78% 5.9% 8.03%

For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.

Summary

The Carlyle Group L.P. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.