Comparing of The Carlyle Group L.P. (CG) and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM)

As Asset Management companies, The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|21
|2.78
|N/A
|1.63
|14.61
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for The Carlyle Group L.P. and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of The Carlyle Group L.P. and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.00%
|30.1%
|1.5%
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The Carlyle Group L.P. and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The Carlyle Group L.P.’s upside potential is 3.14% at a $25 consensus price target.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 44% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares and 0% of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund shares. About 5.4% of The Carlyle Group L.P.’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|-3.99%
|2.19%
|16.34%
|32.28%
|-0.21%
|51.43%
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|0%
|0.54%
|4.08%
|6.78%
|5.9%
|8.03%
For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.
Summary
The Carlyle Group L.P. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.