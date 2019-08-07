Comparing of The Carlyle Group L.P. (CG) and Its Rivals

The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) is a company in the Asset Management industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44% of The Carlyle Group L.P.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand The Carlyle Group L.P. has 5.4% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has The Carlyle Group L.P. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 30.10% 1.50% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing The Carlyle Group L.P. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The Carlyle Group L.P. N/A 20 14.61 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

The Carlyle Group L.P. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower P/E ratio The Carlyle Group L.P. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for The Carlyle Group L.P. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Carlyle Group L.P. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.13 1.95 1.71 2.61

With average target price of $28, The Carlyle Group L.P. has a potential upside of 19.35%. The potential upside of the competitors is 133.44%. Based on the data delivered earlier, The Carlyle Group L.P. is looking more favorable than its peers, research analysts’ belief.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The Carlyle Group L.P. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Carlyle Group L.P. -3.99% 2.19% 16.34% 32.28% -0.21% 51.43% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P. has stronger performance than The Carlyle Group L.P.’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

The Carlyle Group L.P. has a beta of 1.67 and its 67.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, The Carlyle Group L.P.’s peers are 24.17% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.24 beta.

Dividends

The Carlyle Group L.P. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

The Carlyle Group L.P.’s competitors show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.