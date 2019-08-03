Comparing of The Carlyle Group L.P. (CG) and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)

The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Carlyle Group L.P. 20 2.63 N/A 1.63 14.61 GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights The Carlyle Group L.P. and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has The Carlyle Group L.P. and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 30.1% 1.5% GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for The Carlyle Group L.P. and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Carlyle Group L.P. 0 0 1 3.00 GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 0 0 0 0.00

The Carlyle Group L.P.’s upside potential is 35.08% at a $31 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 44% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 5.4% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 53.87% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Carlyle Group L.P. -3.99% 2.19% 16.34% 32.28% -0.21% 51.43% GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust -1.37% 1.76% 6.45% 4.14% -7.37% 16.77%

For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P.’s stock price has bigger growth than GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust.

Summary

The Carlyle Group L.P. beats GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust on 8 of the 8 factors.