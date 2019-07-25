Comparing of The Carlyle Group L.P. (CG) and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

As Asset Management companies, The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Carlyle Group L.P. 20 2.98 N/A 1.84 11.33 Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 10 36.72 N/A 1.38 7.07

Table 1 demonstrates The Carlyle Group L.P. and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to The Carlyle Group L.P. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. The Carlyle Group L.P. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us The Carlyle Group L.P. and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 41.1% 2.1% Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given The Carlyle Group L.P. and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Carlyle Group L.P. 0 0 1 3.00 Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The Carlyle Group L.P.’s upside potential is 24.40% at a $31 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The Carlyle Group L.P. and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 47.5% and 40.2% respectively. Insiders held 5.1% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.44% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Carlyle Group L.P. -0.67% 10.33% 10.68% 4.41% -3.34% 32.25% Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. -0.71% 0.41% 2.1% 6.57% 2.85% 13.27%

For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P. was more bullish than Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors The Carlyle Group L.P. beats Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bank of America Merrill Lynch All U.S. Convertibles Index, Barclays Balanced U.S. Convertibles Index, and S&P 500 Index. It was formerly known as Ellsworth Fund Ltd. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. was formed on June 27, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.