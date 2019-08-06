Comparing of The Buckle Inc. (BKE) and Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

The Buckle Inc. (NYSE:BKE) and Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) have been rivals in the Apparel Stores for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Buckle Inc. 18 1.11 N/A 1.90 10.72 Nordstrom Inc. 39 0.30 N/A 3.06 10.81

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of The Buckle Inc. and Nordstrom Inc. Nordstrom Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than The Buckle Inc. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. The Buckle Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Nordstrom Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us The Buckle Inc. and Nordstrom Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Buckle Inc. 0.00% 23% 14.7% Nordstrom Inc. 0.00% 53.2% 6%

Volatility and Risk

The Buckle Inc.’s 0.74 beta indicates that its volatility is 26.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Nordstrom Inc.’s 36.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.64 beta.

Liquidity

The Buckle Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. On the competitive side is, Nordstrom Inc. which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.2 Quick Ratio. The Buckle Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Nordstrom Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for The Buckle Inc. and Nordstrom Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Buckle Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Nordstrom Inc. 0 4 2 2.33

Competitively Nordstrom Inc. has an average target price of $49.14, with potential upside of 62.72%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The Buckle Inc. and Nordstrom Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 74.9% and 65.7%. Insiders owned 1.6% of The Buckle Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 4% of Nordstrom Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Buckle Inc. -3.05% 16.02% 11.45% 17.02% -11.03% 10.63% Nordstrom Inc. 10.29% 5.14% -17.94% -27.04% -36.92% -28.96%

For the past year The Buckle Inc. had bullish trend while Nordstrom Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Nordstrom Inc. beats The Buckle Inc.

The Buckle, Inc. operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. The company markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear. It operates stores under the Buckle and The Buckle names. The company also sells its products through its Website, buckle.com. As of January 18, 2016, it operated 467 retail stores in 44 states. The company was formerly known as Mills Clothing, Inc. and changed its name to The Buckle, Inc. in April 1991. The Buckle, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, Nebraska.

Nordstrom, Inc., a fashion specialty retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name. The Credit segment provides access to various payment products and services, including a Nordstrom-branded private label card, two Nordstrom-branded Visa credit cards, and a debit card. As of October 12, 2017, the company operated 360 stores in 40 states, including 122 full-line stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico; 227 Nordstrom Rack stores; 2 Jeffrey boutiques; and 2 clearance stores. Nordstrom, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is based in Seattle, Washington.