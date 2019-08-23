Comparing of The Buckle Inc. (BKE) and Its Competitors

As Apparel Stores company, The Buckle Inc. (NYSE:BKE) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The Buckle Inc. has 74.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 74.54% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand The Buckle Inc. has 1.6% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 4.31% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have The Buckle Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Buckle Inc. 0.00% 23.00% 14.70% Industry Average 2.01% 20.35% 8.08%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing The Buckle Inc. and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The Buckle Inc. N/A 18 10.72 Industry Average 113.30M 5.65B 21.68

The Buckle Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio The Buckle Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for The Buckle Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Buckle Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.33 3.27 2.69 2.42

The competitors have a potential upside of 72.16%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The Buckle Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Buckle Inc. -3.05% 16.02% 11.45% 17.02% -11.03% 10.63% Industry Average 3.25% 9.25% 8.42% 21.99% 21.56% 22.00%

For the past year The Buckle Inc. has weaker performance than The Buckle Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The Buckle Inc. are 2.3 and 1.6. Competitively, The Buckle Inc.’s competitors have 1.43 and 0.57 for Current and Quick Ratio. The Buckle Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Buckle Inc.’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

The Buckle Inc. is 26.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.74. Competitively, The Buckle Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 0.88 which is 11.57% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

The Buckle Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

The Buckle Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

The Buckle, Inc. operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. The company markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear. It operates stores under the Buckle and The Buckle names. The company also sells its products through its Website, buckle.com. As of January 18, 2016, it operated 467 retail stores in 44 states. The company was formerly known as Mills Clothing, Inc. and changed its name to The Buckle, Inc. in April 1991. The Buckle, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, Nebraska.