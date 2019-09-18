Comparing of The Brink’s Company (BCO) and Its Competitors

We are comparing The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) and its rivals on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Security & Protection Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The Brink’s Company has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 50.58% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand The Brink’s Company has 1.2% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 16.37% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has The Brink’s Company and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Brink’s Company 0.00% 42.60% 2.30% Industry Average 105.72% 41.17% 7.56%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing The Brink’s Company and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The Brink’s Company N/A 81 60.07 Industry Average 23.02M 21.78M 80.81

The Brink’s Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio The Brink’s Company is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for The Brink’s Company and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Brink’s Company 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 0.00 1.25 1.33 2.64

The Brink’s Company currently has a consensus target price of $105, suggesting a potential upside of 23.92%. As a group, Security & Protection Services companies have a potential upside of 92.75%. Given The Brink’s Company’s stronger average rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Brink’s Company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The Brink’s Company and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Brink’s Company -3.01% 10.68% 14.39% 22.62% 13.98% 39.46% Industry Average 4.48% 18.00% 74.69% 76.56% 67.59% 75.29%

For the past year The Brink’s Company’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Brink’s Company has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, The Brink’s Company’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.78 and has 2.24 Quick Ratio. The Brink’s Company’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Brink’s Company.

Volatility and Risk

The Brink’s Company is 45.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.45. In other hand, The Brink’s Company’s rivals have beta of 1.19 which is 18.91% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

The Brink’s Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors The Brink’s Company’s rivals beat The Brink’s Company.

The BrinkÂ’s Company provides secure transportation, cash management services, and other security-related services worldwide. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation services, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services. It also provides transportation services for valued commodities, including diamonds, jewelry, precious metals, securities, currency, high-tech devices, electronics, and pharmaceuticals; and cash management services, such as money processing, deploying and servicing intelligent safes and safe control devices, integrated check and cash processing services, and check imaging services, as well as cashier balancing, counterfeit detection, account consolidation, and electronic reporting services. In addition, the company offers payment services, including bill payment processing and mobile phone top-up services, and prepaid cards; and commercial security system services, such as security system design and installation services that include alarms, motion detectors, closed-circuit televisions, digital video recorders, and access control systems comprising card and biometric readers, electronic locks, and turnstiles. Further, it provides security and guarding services to protect airports, offices, warehouses, stores, and public venues. The company serves banks and financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers, and other commercial operations. The company was formerly known as The Pittston Company and changed its name to The Brink's Company in May 2003. The Brink's Company was founded in 1838 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.