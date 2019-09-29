Comparing of The Boston Beer Company Inc. (SAM) and Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP.A)

Both The Boston Beer Company Inc. (NYSE:SAM) and Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP.A) are Beverages – Brewers companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Boston Beer Company Inc. 398 2.45 8.24M 8.75 44.86 Molson Coors Brewing Company 63 0.00 188.16M 4.57 14.01

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Molson Coors Brewing Company is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than The Boston Beer Company Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. The Boston Beer Company Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Molson Coors Brewing Company, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents The Boston Beer Company Inc. (NYSE:SAM) and Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP.A)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Boston Beer Company Inc. 2,070,976.17% 23.1% 15.9% Molson Coors Brewing Company 296,595,208.07% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given The Boston Beer Company Inc. and Molson Coors Brewing Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Boston Beer Company Inc. 1 2 2 2.40 Molson Coors Brewing Company 0 0 0 0.00

The Boston Beer Company Inc.’s average price target is $372.5, while its potential upside is 5.77%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The Boston Beer Company Inc. and Molson Coors Brewing Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.41% and 0%. Insiders owned 1.3% of The Boston Beer Company Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Boston Beer Company Inc. 1.73% 3.16% 28.74% 60.67% 42.74% 62.9% Molson Coors Brewing Company -3.03% 5.09% -11.14% -22.81% -31.19% 3.51%

For the past year The Boston Beer Company Inc. was more bullish than Molson Coors Brewing Company.

Summary

On 12 of the 14 factors The Boston Beer Company Inc. beats Molson Coors Brewing Company.