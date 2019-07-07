Comparing of The Boeing Company (BA) and United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX)

Both The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) and United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) are each other’s competitor in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Boeing Company 370 1.99 N/A 17.48 19.78 United Technologies Corporation 126 1.64 N/A 7.32 18.30

In table 1 we can see The Boeing Company and United Technologies Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. United Technologies Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than The Boeing Company. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. The Boeing Company’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than United Technologies Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Boeing Company 0.00% 0% 8.7% United Technologies Corporation 0.00% 15% 4.4%

Risk and Volatility

The Boeing Company’s volatility measures that it’s 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.31 beta. In other hand, United Technologies Corporation has beta of 1.23 which is 23.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Boeing Company’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 0.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor United Technologies Corporation are 1.1 and 0.8 respectively. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Recommendations

The Boeing Company and United Technologies Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Boeing Company 2 3 6 2.55 United Technologies Corporation 0 0 4 3.00

The Boeing Company has a consensus target price of $429.71, and a 20.75% upside potential. On the other hand, United Technologies Corporation’s potential upside is 12.23% and its consensus target price is $148.75. Based on the data shown earlier, The Boeing Company is looking more favorable than United Technologies Corporation, analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both The Boeing Company and United Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 69.6% and 82.1% respectively. The Boeing Company’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of United Technologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Boeing Company -3.92% -7.94% -15.82% -6.42% 0.3% 7.18% United Technologies Corporation -2.25% -0.42% 7.68% 2.5% 7.2% 25.83%

For the past year The Boeing Company’s stock price has smaller growth than United Technologies Corporation.

Summary

The Boeing Company beats on 9 of the 11 factors United Technologies Corporation.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Airplanes, Boeing Military Aircraft, Network & Space Systems, Global Services & Support, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces, and markets commercial jet aircraft for various passenger and cargo requirements; and provides related support services to the commercial airline industry. This segment also offers aviation services support, aircraft modifications, spare parts, training, maintenance documents, and technical advice to commercial and government customers. The Boeing Military Aircraft segment researches, develops, produces, and modifies manned and unmanned military aircraft, and weapons systems for global strike, vertical lift, and autonomous systems, as well as mobility, surveillance, and engagement. The Network & Space Systems segment researches, develops, produces, and modifies strategic defense and intelligence systems, satellite systems, and space exploration products. The Global Services & Support segment provides integrated logistics services comprising supply chain management and engineering support; maintenance, modification, and upgrades for aircraft; and training systems and government services that include pilot and maintenance training. The Boeing Capital segment offers financing services and manages financing exposure for a portfolio of equipment under operating and finance leases, notes and other receivables, assets held for sale or re-lease, and investments. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.