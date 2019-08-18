Comparing of The Boeing Company (BA) and Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) and Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) compete against each other in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Boeing Company 372 2.02 N/A 8.54 39.96 Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. 85 0.99 N/A 6.08 12.64

Table 1 highlights The Boeing Company and Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to The Boeing Company. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. The Boeing Company is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of The Boeing Company and Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Boeing Company 0.00% -324.6% 4.2% Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. 0.00% 56.6% 11.3%

Risk and Volatility

The Boeing Company’s volatility measures that it’s 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.27 beta. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s 24.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.24 beta.

Liquidity

The Boeing Company has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Boeing Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for The Boeing Company and Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Boeing Company 2 4 5 2.45 Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

$428.64 is The Boeing Company’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 29.71%. Competitively the consensus price target of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is $97.67, which is potential 33.52% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than The Boeing Company.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The Boeing Company and Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 68.8% and 99.6% respectively. The Boeing Company’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Boeing Company -5.6% -4.29% -9.45% -12% -2.81% 5.79% Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. -2.11% -4.94% -12.05% -7.81% -15.44% 6.59%

For the past year The Boeing Company’s stock price has smaller growth than Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors The Boeing Company beats Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Airplanes, Boeing Military Aircraft, Network & Space Systems, Global Services & Support, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces, and markets commercial jet aircraft for various passenger and cargo requirements; and provides related support services to the commercial airline industry. This segment also offers aviation services support, aircraft modifications, spare parts, training, maintenance documents, and technical advice to commercial and government customers. The Boeing Military Aircraft segment researches, develops, produces, and modifies manned and unmanned military aircraft, and weapons systems for global strike, vertical lift, and autonomous systems, as well as mobility, surveillance, and engagement. The Network & Space Systems segment researches, develops, produces, and modifies strategic defense and intelligence systems, satellite systems, and space exploration products. The Global Services & Support segment provides integrated logistics services comprising supply chain management and engineering support; maintenance, modification, and upgrades for aircraft; and training systems and government services that include pilot and maintenance training. The Boeing Capital segment offers financing services and manages financing exposure for a portfolio of equipment under operating and finance leases, notes and other receivables, assets held for sale or re-lease, and investments. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and offers related spares and maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services. The Propulsion Systems segment offers struts/pylons; nacelles, including thrust reversers; and related engine structural components primarily to aircraft or engine OEMs, as well as related spares and MRO services. The Wing Systems provides wings and wing components, such as flight control surfaces; and other miscellaneous structural parts primarily to aircraft OEMs, as well as related spares and MRO services. It also offers low observables comprising radar absorbent and translucent materials; rotorcrafts that include forward cockpits and cabins; and other military services, which comprise fabrication, bonding, assembly, testing, tooling, processing, engineering analysis, and training. The company was formerly known as Mid-Western Aircraft Systems Holdings, Inc. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.