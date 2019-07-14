Comparing of The Boeing Company (BA) and Its Rivals

We are contrasting The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The Boeing Company has 69.6% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 67.87% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.1% of The Boeing Company shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.80% of all Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has The Boeing Company and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Boeing Company 0.00% 0.00% 8.70% Industry Average 34.31% 66.77% 8.56%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting The Boeing Company and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The Boeing Company N/A 372 19.78 Industry Average 624.82M 1.82B 28.93

The Boeing Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio The Boeing Company is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for The Boeing Company and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Boeing Company 2 3 5 2.50 Industry Average 1.40 2.00 2.63 2.55

$431.38 is the average price target of The Boeing Company, with a potential upside of 18.08%. As a group, Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies have a potential upside of 51.61%. The Boeing Company’s strong average rating and high possible upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The Boeing Company and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Boeing Company -3.92% -7.94% -15.82% -6.42% 0.3% 7.18% Industry Average 5.74% 10.14% 23.01% 28.37% 38.04% 34.39%

Liquidity

The Boeing Company has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, The Boeing Company’s peers Current Ratio is 2.96 and has 2.11 Quick Ratio. The Boeing Company’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Boeing Company.

Volatility and Risk

The Boeing Company is 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.31. In other hand, The Boeing Company’s peers have beta of 1.09 which is 8.93% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

The Boeing Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

The Boeing Company’s rivals beat The Boeing Company on 7 of the 6 factors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Airplanes, Boeing Military Aircraft, Network & Space Systems, Global Services & Support, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces, and markets commercial jet aircraft for various passenger and cargo requirements; and provides related support services to the commercial airline industry. This segment also offers aviation services support, aircraft modifications, spare parts, training, maintenance documents, and technical advice to commercial and government customers. The Boeing Military Aircraft segment researches, develops, produces, and modifies manned and unmanned military aircraft, and weapons systems for global strike, vertical lift, and autonomous systems, as well as mobility, surveillance, and engagement. The Network & Space Systems segment researches, develops, produces, and modifies strategic defense and intelligence systems, satellite systems, and space exploration products. The Global Services & Support segment provides integrated logistics services comprising supply chain management and engineering support; maintenance, modification, and upgrades for aircraft; and training systems and government services that include pilot and maintenance training. The Boeing Capital segment offers financing services and manages financing exposure for a portfolio of equipment under operating and finance leases, notes and other receivables, assets held for sale or re-lease, and investments. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.