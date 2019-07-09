Comparing of The Blackstone Group L.P. (BX) and Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund (NYSE:HFRO)

This is a contrast between The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) and Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund (NYSE:HFRO) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Blackstone Group L.P. 37 8.00 N/A 2.42 16.35 Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see The Blackstone Group L.P. and Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has The Blackstone Group L.P. and Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Blackstone Group L.P. 0.00% 24.6% 5.5% Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered The Blackstone Group L.P. and Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Blackstone Group L.P. 0 0 2 3.00 Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0.00

$45.5 is The Blackstone Group L.P.’s average price target while its potential downside is -1.64%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 52.7% of The Blackstone Group L.P. shares are held by institutional investors while 39.77% of Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of The Blackstone Group L.P.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.07% of Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Blackstone Group L.P. 1.25% 11.37% 17.2% 16.45% 26.94% 32.77% Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund -1.41% -2.06% -2.63% -13.16% -16.69% 4.14%

For the past year The Blackstone Group L.P. has stronger performance than Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund

Summary

The Blackstone Group L.P. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund.