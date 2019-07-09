Comparing of The Blackstone Group L.P. (BX) and Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund (NYSE:HFRO)

This is a contrast between The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) and Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund (NYSE:HFRO) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Blackstone Group L.P.
|37
|8.00
|N/A
|2.42
|16.35
|Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see The Blackstone Group L.P. and Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has The Blackstone Group L.P. and Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Blackstone Group L.P.
|0.00%
|24.6%
|5.5%
|Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is delivered The Blackstone Group L.P. and Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|The Blackstone Group L.P.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$45.5 is The Blackstone Group L.P.’s average price target while its potential downside is -1.64%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 52.7% of The Blackstone Group L.P. shares are held by institutional investors while 39.77% of Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of The Blackstone Group L.P.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.07% of Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Blackstone Group L.P.
|1.25%
|11.37%
|17.2%
|16.45%
|26.94%
|32.77%
|Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund
|-1.41%
|-2.06%
|-2.63%
|-13.16%
|-16.69%
|4.14%
For the past year The Blackstone Group L.P. has stronger performance than Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund
Summary
The Blackstone Group L.P. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund.
